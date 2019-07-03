Access Bank wins 2019 GBA Women’s Market Champion Impact Award

Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank, has added yet another feather to its cap. This time, the bank has won the GBA Women’s Market Champion Impact Award for 2019 amongst more than 50 member financial institutions across the world. Presented by the Global Banking Alliance for Women, a leading member organisation championing the female economy globally, the award is in recognition of the bank’s remarkable contributions to making the lives of women better.

Women across various age brackets and socio-economic levels have continually benefitted from innovative solutions and unique products from the bank. The W Initiative has brought to existence offerings such as W Power – a facility that gives friendly loans to female-owned businesses, W Academy – a series of programmes that train and mentor women in numerous fields of endeavour, and Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) – a scheme designed to support women with easy and convenient options to pay for medical expenses.

Notable success stories have emerged from the W Initiative including over 10, 000 combined training hours for thousands of women in different parts of Africa, over 50 successful IVF births under the MHHS scheme and about 2,000 women mentored to growth in a structured setting. This is in addition to the International Women’s Day Conference hosted by the bank in March 2019 with an impressive line-up of guest speakers and teeming attendees.

Access Bank has remained committed to helping women reach their full potential and live a most fulfilling life because the bank believes that every customer deserves more. You can follow the Access Bank W Community on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on their activities or visit the website for more information on Women Banking and other product offerings.