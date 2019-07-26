Abuja protests: NHRC asks FG to dialogue with El-Zakzaky’s group

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has expressed concern over the incessant clashes between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, and security agencies, which have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

The commission, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to negotiate with the group.

According to the statement, death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman Umar; a Channels Television journalist, Precious Owolabi; some protesters and others who sustained various degrees of injury in the recent incident, call for serious and urgent action to address the situation.

The statement signed by Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages at NHRC, Mr. Lambert Oparah, read: “The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has viewed with great concern the incessant clashes between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN , and security agencies, which have resulted in the loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

“Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones on Monday in another clash between the protesting IMN members and the Police in Abuja.

“The death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command; DCP Usman Umar, a Channels Television journalist, Precious Owolabi; some protesters and others who sustained various degrees of injury in that incident calls for serious and urgent action to address the situation.

“The Executive Secretary reiterated the commission’s call on government and the leaders of the Islamic Movement to consider dialogue as the best option in this conflict.

“In a crisis of this nature, human right is usually the casualty and as a national institution for the promotion and protection of human rights, we are very concerned that this conflict if not handled peacefully may result in monumental human rights and humanitarian crises.

“He said the commission called for speedy trail of the Shi’ite leader, El-Zakzaky, and government to ensure he receives adequate treatment against the consistent claim by his supporters of his state of health.

“The NHRC has been at the forefront of finding solution to the protracted conflict between the IMN and the government over the conflict that has lasted for more than four years.

Members of the IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ite sect, have continued to protest the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The Shi’ite leader has been in detention since December 14, 2015.

He was arrested after a bloody clash between members of the sect and the Nigerian Army, on December 12, 2015.

The clash occurred after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, who was on his way from Dutse to pay homage on the Emir of Zazzau before proceeding to Depot NA Passing Out Parade of 73 Regular Recruit Intake, was denied passage by members of sect.