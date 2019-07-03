Abisola Salawu is 2019 Culturati Ambassador

By Juliet Ebirim

The new face of Culturati, Abisola Salawu has joined the league of previous cultural ambassadors to win the 12th edition of Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Culturati 2019.

The event, which held over the weekend at the ballroom of Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was true, a fusion of Africa’s rich cultural diversity with exciting cultural performances from diverse ethnic backgrounds in Nigeria.

The contest had twenty-nine contestants – male and female models and was competitive with a dazzling display of character and confidence from the contestants.

After a series of exhausting routines and challenging questions, the judges found Abisola Salawu worthy of winning the highly coveted crown.

Abisola became the cynosure of all eyes with her impressive performance, her charming charisma and striking intelligence; making her the favourite amongst other contestants.

In a chat with the new Culturati Ambassador, she expressed gratitude to the organisers of Culturati for providing such a platform to showcase her talent and represent Africa on the global stage.

Abisola said, “This is a dream come true because I have been looking for the right platform to showcase my talents and cultural heritage. There couldn’t have been a better opportunity to be a part of a great project such as this.”

“I am most grateful to God for the win and to the organisers of Culturati, for creating such rewarding platform for young people to achieve their dreams, discover their hidden talents and utilize their potentials.”

She, however, promised to use the opportunity to help others discover their talents and preserve the African culture with her music and dance.

The contestants were judged by; the managing director, Slice Media Solutions Limited, Mrs Khadijah Okunnul Lamidi; comedian, Justice Emonaerere Nuagbe, better known as Ushbebe; and founder, African Fashion Week (London And Nigeria), Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and CEO Aledeh News, Sulaiman Aledeh.