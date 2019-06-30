Abia group eulogises Speaker, says He’s friend of common man

The Coalition for the Advancement of State Transformation (CAST), has eulogized the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, describing him as “a friend of the common man” who has allowed God to use him to meet the individual and collective needs of as many Abians as possible.

The Group stated this in a release signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Ebere Onyekachi and its Publicity Secretary, Miss Mabel Maduabuchi and made available today in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. The Group said “It has become imperative for CAST to publicly acknowledge the numerous humanitarian gestures of Mr Speaker all of which have positively affected the common man especially the youths, women and the vulnerable in the society”.

Citing the numerous empowerment programmes of the Speaker as examples, the Group acknowledged that such gestures have restored hope of the common man in the political class of the State. “It has been brought to our notice and we have also confirmed that just recently, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji established a business venture for a young man in Aba who had contemplated suicide due to the harsh economic situation of the country.

We are also aware that Mr Speaker empowered a lead singer in one of the churches in the city to go into professional Gospel music. We are glad to say that both of them are youths who will now contribute their own quota to the continued development of the State”.

The Group which said it had been monitoring the Speaker’s philanthropy right from when he was the Majority Leader in the Abia State House of Assembly noted that his elevation to the Speaker seems to have only spurred him on to do more for the people. Continuing, the Group observed that, “Within a short time of Rt Hon Chinedum Orji assuming the Speaker’s position, he has already given a glimpse of what his elevation would mean in the service to the people through quality legislation and, beyond that, meeting their individual and collective needs, as much as possible.

Such a man deserves the support of all Abians as he and his colleague-Honorable members of the House give legislative support and backing to Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for the overall success of government in the State. We therefore call on all Abians to support the legislature as led by him and the Executive Governor of the State for the continued provision of the dividends of democracy to NdiAbia”

While advising those weaving false narratives against leading political actors in government to desist from such destructive practices that blows no one any good, it said “we will not fold our hands and allow such people to continue to distract government and government officials with such false narratives woven for their own selfish purposes”