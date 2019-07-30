Abia commissioner tasks NAWOJ on career, motherhood

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, has urged Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, to effectively combine their career and motherhood.

Speaking at the 5th triennial election of NAWOJ, Abia chapter, the Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Anthony Ojinji, urged NAWOJ to continue to partner with the state government, adding that women are veritable tools for nation building.

In the election, Beatrice Chikezie, Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, was elected chairman; Josephine Ogwo, vice chairman; Henrietta Ashikodi, Statesman Newspaper, Secretary; Kate Chukwuemeka, Ministry of Information, Assistant Secretary, while Nkechi Ekejiuba and Glory Abiakam, of the Federal Information Unit emerged Financial Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Vanguard