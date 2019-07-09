The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, has clarified that the current gale of investigations of Departments and Agencies of government by the Assembly is not a witch-hunt but an inevitable process meant to ensure accountability and transparency in the utilization of public funds by affected agencies.

He said the exercise is also aimed at repositioning them for greater efficiency that would see them seamlessly meet all their obligations to both their workers and members of the public, saying that those whose hands are clean have nothing to fear.

The Speaker said this during the plenary session of the House on Monday before setting up another set of committees to investigate the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, (ABSUTH) and the Hospital Management Board (HMB). While announcing the new committees, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji said the investigations shall continue and go round agencies whose managements have shown weaknesses in running their affairs.

The committee to investigate ABSUTH is to be chaired by Hon Abraham Oba. Other members are Hon Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Hon Chijioke Chukwu and Hon Obinna Ichita. The committee to investigate HMB is chaired by Hon Uzodike Aaron, while Hon Ukoha Mike and Hon Obinna Ichita are members.

Meanwhile, the House ordered all Heads of Administration and Heads of Education Authorities of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State to appear before it at its Executive session on Tuesday with all financial documents and payments made within the last 8 months.

In another development, the Member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon Mike Ukoha, raised a motion of urgent public importance lamenting how the people of Isu clan in his constituency lost 40 people to the border skirmishes involving them and their neighbours from Cross River State with many more injured.

He therefore prayed that both the State and federal governments come to the aid of the affected persons and that the police post that used to be at the contentious area be restored to curtail the breakdown of law and order pending when the National Boundary Commission would properly demarcate the boundaries.