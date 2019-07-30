Abba Moro: PDP closes defence, enters no-case-submission

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has closed its defence with a no-case submission in the suit between Chief Stephen Lawani and Senator Abba Moro in the tussle for the Benue south senatorial seat at the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

Chief Lawani, All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and former deputy governor of Benue state is challenging the victory of Senator Moro of the PDP alleging malpractices at the last general elections.

Closing his case yesterday at the tribunal, PDP counsel Mr Clement Mue told the tribunal that he was entering a no-case submission “since the petitioner’s witnesses were substantially discredited and rubbished during cross-examination.

“I am not calling any witness because I cannot put something on nothing. I urge the tribunal to dismiss the petition in its entirety for lack of evidence.”

Mue anchored his case on the submission of the counsel to Senator Moro, Mr. Ken Ikonne who had urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition “because it cannot stand on two legs.”

Vanguard recalls that in the course of the hearing, the tribunal had twice thrown out Chief Lawani’s applications for additional witnesses on the ground that the applications were filed after the 21 days stipulated for such motions had elapsed.

The petitioner had so far called 13 witnesses with the former deputy governor testifying as a witness before the Justice Akin Adeleye led panel.

