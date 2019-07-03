Abacha Loot: Buhari owes Nigerians unreserved apology- Falana

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Renowned constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, Wednesday, enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize to Nigerians over his alleged claim in the past that late maximum military dictator, General Sani Abacha did not steal monies belonging to the Nigerian state.

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, stated this at a one day conference on “Agenda Setting for Citizens’ Interaction with Stolen Assets Recovery,” with Abacha loot recovery and utilization as a case study.

Organized by the Human Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, in collaboration with actionaid and Centre for Communication and Social Impact, the conference called on government to beam it’s searchlight on former leaders who have been alleged to have soiled their hands with public funds.

Falana while delivering his keynote address said having earlier denied that the late military Head of State stole from the Nigerian state; Buhari should now admit he erred by tendering an apology to Nigerians.

“The President should apologize to Nigerians now that his government have been receiving part of the funds from countries where the funds were stashed,” he said.

Details later…