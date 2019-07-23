Aare Adams tackles President Buhari on insecurity

…Asks him to look into issues raised by Obasanjo in his open letter

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Aare Ona Kankafo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, Tuesday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments that those criticizing him on insecurity in the country are unpatriotic, as most unwelcome from a leader.

He, however, appealed to the President to look into the issues raised by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in an open letter recently, addressed to him.

He said this during the celebration of the annual Okota festival held at his home town in Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West council area of the State.

He noted that the insecurity challenges facing the country, portends enormous danger for the survival of the country.

His words: “The President’s comments that those criticizing him on insecurity are unpatriotic is most unwelcome, particularly, from a leader whose citizens were being killed in their hundreds of thousands on a daily basis.

“President Buhari should open up discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultation at different levels and the outcome of such deliberations should be collated to form inputs into a national conference.

“The contents of the letter represent the mind of common Nigerians especially on the state of security and challenges confronting the country.

“Let me say this for emphasis that, in as much as I am not keen to bragging or blowing my trumpet, I have always had my reservations for whatever comes from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, but I think his recent open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari speaks volume of the danger ahead and it really expressed the minds of Nigerians and the world at large.

“I have always expressed my worries about insecurity and the senseless Killings across the nation and Southwest region in particular.

“The President must be seen to be addressing this issue with utmost seriousness and with maximum dispatch and getting all hands on deck to help.

“If there is failure, the principal responsibility will be that of the President and no one else.

“I think we need to be proactive. We need to use all our efforts and maximum force – political, economic, social, psychological and military – to deal successfully with the menace of criminality and terrorism separately and together.

“Blame game among own forces must be avoided. It is debilitating and only helpful to our adversary. We cannot delay anymore.

“It is time to confront this threat headlong and in a manner that is holistic, inclusive and purposeful.”

Vanguard