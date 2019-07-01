A-Ibom: Group lash Akpabio for presenting ‘secondary evidence’ at tribunal

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, based in Uyo, has lashed at Senator Godswill Akpabio for what it described as the senator’s alleged “basing of his burden of proof on hearsay evidence at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo.”

In a release signed by the acting Secretary of the group, Solomon Abasiekong Esq. the group said, all witnesses presented by the senator at the tribunal admitted to basing their depositions primarily on hearsays instead of what they witnessed themselves.

“They conveniently relied on secondary sources of information to testify about the conduct of elections in polling units yet they insist the imaginary results which they cannot prove favoured Akpabio.”

The group revealed that from cross examination of the witnesses in court, that over 85% of those the senator presented as party agents were not agents as their names, according to him, were not on the list of INEC accredited party agents.

He noted that one of them, Cletus Udo Akpan, admitted on oath that he was neither an accredited voter nor a witness to events of that fateful election.

“In that affidavit, Akpabio claimed that he had 65,000 votes, which is clearly above the authentic 61,329 on INEC result sheet, which Akpabio now claims are his.

“Where did Akpabio get that bogus figure he swore an affidavit for? Shouldn’t he be asked how he arrived at that bogus figure, when he won in only two LGAs out of 10,” the statement partly read.