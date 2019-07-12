86 illegal health centres shut down, 2doctors nabbed in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA – NO Fewer than 86 health centres being operated by quack medical personnel have been shutdown and two quacks doctors arrested in the state.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health , Ishaku Abari announced this at a news briefing in Lafia shortly after an inspection visits to some private health facilities in the state.

According to Abari, all the affected health centres short are located in Karu Local Government Area, a suburb of Abuja.

The inspection which lasted for twelve days drew officials from Nasarawa state Ministry of Health, the police, the media and leaders of medical and health unions aimed at ensuring full compliance with best practices by registered private health facilities and to check those operating without government’s approval.

Ishaku Abari who expressed concern over proliferation of illegal private health centres in the state noted that the facilities shut down include 60 for non payment of renewal fees, 23 for operating without licence while 3 were sealed for engaging in illegal practices.

Leader of the inspection team, the Director Clinical Services, state Ministry of Health, Dr. Haruna Ekom explained that two quacks doctors were arrested for carrying out illegal surgeries.

According to him, One of the quack doctors arrested, Hassan Bawa of Harm Faith Foundation Mararaba claimed that he was trained by an Indian Doctor but has no licence to practice, while Atta Peter who was arrested for carrying out illegal surgery on a pregnant woman pleaded for leniency.

All the arrested operators of illegal Private Clinics have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

It would be recalled that there are 218 registered private health centres in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state alone.

