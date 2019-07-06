6 more bodies recovered, as death toll in Lagos boat mishap rises

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Bose Adelaja

Six more bodies of victims in the weekend boat mishap in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been recovered so far by rescue teams.

This makes it a total of nine bodies recovered out of 16 passengers that were travelling in the ill-fated boat, which capsized in the middle of the journey, leaving seven more bodies missing.

Recall that 16 persons were feared dead, while, a pregnant woman and two others were recovered on the second day of the incident, after a 21-passenger capacity boat capsized at about 10p.m. On Saturday in Ijede, Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that three of the passengers survived after swimming to the shore, where they were rescued by residents after alerting them of the mishap.

Vanguard gathered that the six bodies were recovered in the early hours of yesterday by local fishermen, the first responder, who joined the search team since the incidence occurred.

Other rescue teams include officials of Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA; the state Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Marine Police, among others.

Confirming the recovery of the bodies, Chairman, Ijede Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Salisu Jimoh, said: “Early this morning (yesterday) local fishermen have recovered six more bodies from the water after two days of intense search.

“The bodies have been handed over to LASEMA officials for appropriate action. According to information, the mishap was as a result of a faulty engine in the middle of the journey, which resulted in the water finding its way into the boat due to waves from high current.

“The local fishermen were the first responders to the emergency, as they went in search of victims before men of LASEMA and LASWA joined in the search. The search is still on to recover other bodies still missing.”