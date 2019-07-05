5-yr-old girl kidnapped in Bayelsa found in Kaduna

A five-year-old girl, kidnapped by an acquaintance simply identified as Ahmed in their Akemfa 1 area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State residence on June 10, has been found in a hotel room in Kaduna, where she was left by the kidnapper after collecting N1 million ransom.

Mrs Williams Koroye, the victim’s mother, who disclosed this yesterday, said the child was picked up by her father.

She explained that the kidnapper had told the family where to pick the girl in Kaduna after collecting the ransom.

She said Ahmed had checked into the hotel with the little girl and later told the staff that he was going out to pick something but never returned.

Her words: “Our baby is back with us. My husband traced Ahmed to Kaduna, following directions and instructions by the criminal who kidnapped her.

“When my husband got to the hotel, the baby was already in the hands of the hotel staff.

“The receptionist said the girl was found alone by the cleaner in the room, so when my husband got there, the hotel invited the Police who in turn interrogated and profiled my husband’s identity.

“He came back with our daughter and we thank God for her safe return.”

Vanguard