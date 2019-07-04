4 more die, as death toll rises in Benue petrol tanker explosion

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Four more victims of Monday’s petrol tanker explosion at Ahumbe village in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State have reportedly died in the hospitals they were rushed to in Makurdi and Aliade, as the casualty figure continues to rise.

Also, the state government has concluded plans to inter the remains of the victims in a mass burial within the Ahumbe community before nightfall today.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, who made the disclosure yesterday after visiting survivors of the tragedy in hospitals, said a serving National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member from Ogun State was also burnt in the inferno.

Abounu said: “Unfortunately, the victims cut across all ages, but the youngest of the victims is about nine years old at the Aliade hospital and there is an 11 years old here in Makurdi, at the Federal Medical Centre.

“We have adults including men and women; 96 patients scattered in various hospitals in Gwer and Makurdi Local Government areas. We have also experienced some mortalities as at this morning(yesterday).

“We have four more deaths, bringing the total to about 49. But others are still receiving treatments at various hospitals. But the good news is that they are in very good hands in all the hospitals I have gone to.

“Also, a good number of the victims were burnt beyond recognition. So we have decided that people in that group will be given mass burial somewhere in Ahumbe, where the incident happened.

“However, we will allow any family that is able to recognise their loved ones to take them away and give them a befitting burial.”