4 feared dead, houses razed as suspected Jukun militia attack Benue community

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—At least four persons were feared dead in the wee hours of yesterday attack on Jootar community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected Jukun militia.

Vanguard gathered that the attackers also razed several houses in the community after which they retreated to Wukari in Taraba State.

According to a source, the invaders stormed the community at about 4 am, adding: “People were still asleep when they came from neighbouring Wukari in Taraba State, shooting sporadically and burning down houses.

Many of them were dressed in military camouflage and were all carrying sophisticated fire arms. They chased the people who ran out of their houses and anyone they caught up with was not spared.

“After the attack, which lasted about 30 minutes, they retreated to Wukari but so far we have been able to recover four corpses but the search is still ongoing because several people are still missing.”

Contacted, Chairman, Ukum Local Government Area, Mr. Tor-tyokaa Ibellogo, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Godwin Iwanan, confirmed the attack, saying: “The attack on Jootar is rather unfortunate because Benue State is not at war with Taraba State. So, the Jukun militia attack on Jootar is reprehensible, condemnable, barbaric and idiotic.”

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSPCatherine Anene, who confirmed the attack, said “we got report from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Ukum of the attack and the burning down of houses but he is yet to confirm the number of casualties.

“He has gone to the village to ascertain the true petition of things after which he would give us details and number of casualties, if any.”

Vanguard