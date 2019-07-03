3rdACT Foundation Breakfast: Stakeholders dialogue social, global impact for Africa’s growth 

The stakes are high for only one sector to make significant impact and it is crucial for public, private and social sectors to collaborate and mobilize resources for the social development of the African continent. Hence, there is need for stakeholders to discuss ways that will bring together communities, governments and businesses to contribute and accelerate the growth of Africa.

These were the resolutions of industry experts, key players, thought leaders and stakeholders who gathered on the 25th July at the third edition of the Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation breakfast dialogue in Lagos.

With the theme Social and Global Impact: Engaging for Growth,” the programme aimed at improved synergy amongst stakeholders in social, public and private sectors to engage for sustainable development in Africa.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank called for all sectors to engage for sustainable development and pave discussions to create new strategies. He also highlighted the Importance of strategic partnership to increase the scope of the organization.

OsayiAlile, CEO of ACT Foundation said the essence of Breakfast Dialogue is to gather the social, public and private sector to proffer long lasting solutions that will enable sustainable impact.

The Keynote Speaker, Austin Okere, Chief Executive Officer, Computer Warehouse Group PLC and Entrepreneur in residence, Ausso Leadership Academy , spoke about five models for analyzing social growth, a framework for analyzing sustainable growth which comprised of 5 ‘forces’: organizations, population, enablers, infrastructure, stable socio-political environment.

Tenambe Anna Samake, Chief Executive Officer, Mobile Business Clinic Africa, DapoOyewole, Director, PublicSector Development, Palladium Group, NonnyUgboma, Executive Director, MTN Foundation, GimaForje, Acting CEO, TY Danjuma Foundation and ModupeAdefeso-Olateju, Managing Director, TEP Centrediscussed scaling impact for global development, institutional governance for long term impact, building strategic partnerships for growth and creating brand awareness through strategic storytelling, the panel session concluded that development is about lifting people out of poverty and giving them opportunity to live a sustainable life and for organizations to think carefully about their strategies in the light of global disruptions.

The event also unveiled the finalists and top three winners; Infiuss, PadUp Creations and NatalCares won of the ChangeMakers Innovation Challenge, an initiative of ACT Foundation to respond to the great work of community non-profits and social enterprises in Africa who are leveraging technology/digital tools to create social change in their communities.

The winners received a grant of $13,000 and professional Canon Cameras. The first place winner, Melisa Bime,CEO ofInfiuss, a revolutionary health- tech startup that connects health facilities to a vast database of blood banks in other institutions in Cameroon said she is very delighted to have emerged winner of the first ever ChangeMakers Innovation Challenge.

The next edition of ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue is set to hold in July, 2020.

Vanguard