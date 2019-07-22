34 countries for $25,000 Lagos International Badminton Classics

As the 2019 Lagos International Badminton Classics serves off on Wednesday, the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has said that over 34 countries would be in attendance.

The Director-General of LSSC, Oluwatoyin Gafar, said on Monday that Lagos State was ready to host the international classics scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium from July 24 to July 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5th edition of the Lagos International Badminton Classics has attracted top-rated badminton players in the past.

Gafar also said that the Lagos International Badminton Classic was the highest-ranked event in Africa, adding that the competition would go a long way in helping the players.

“The Lagos International Classics is the highest-ranked Badminton Championship in Africa with the prize money of 25,000 dollars.

“Players from at least 34 countries, including hosts, Nigeria are expected to compete for honours at the five-day championships.

“Lagos State is very ready to host another successful tournament because the knowledge gained from the competition will help the players to understand the game and will also help the officials to do their job better,” he said

The Director of Public Relations, LSSC, Titi Oshodi, said that as a prelude to the competition, the Badminton World Federation in conjunction with the Nigeria Badminton Federation had organised a two-day course for the umpires.

“Ahead of the event which serves off on Wednesday, the Badminton World Federation in conjunction with the Nigeria Badminton Federation has organised a two-day course for Umpires.

“The Badminton World Federation organised the umpire course ahead of the championships.

“The Umpires course aimed to update the knowledge of participants will not only improve umpiring at the Badminton Classics but also assist officiating officials who wish to become international umpires.

“The success or otherwise of any tournament to an extent depends on the umpires who are expected to show fair judgment, good management and situation control,” she said.

Emphasising the role of the umpires, officials of the Badminton World Federation, Carrel Julie Carrel and Jozef Kuprivec, explained that the governing body placed a great premium on the Lagos Badminton Classics.

They said that the course was to ensure that the country benefited from hosting the international championships.

NAN reports that 24 umpires selected from different parts of the country are participating in the two-day umpires course with six of them from Lagos State. (NAN)

