2019 GbaramatuVoice lectures/awards: Osinbajo, Sylva, Otuaro, others to attend

By Prince Okafor

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, as well as former Governor of Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva, and the Deputy Governor of Delta state, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, will be expected to grace this year’s GbaramatuVoice lecture and awards in Abuja.

The awards which was according to the organiser was created in 2015 to recognize individuals and collective contributions in the Niger Delta, especially those of undervalued and unrecognized people who are making a difference in various area.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the Niger Delta newspaper, Mr. Jacob Abai, said that, Osinbanjo will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event which will hold on August, 08, 2019.

“Former Governor of Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva, will be the chairman of the occasion; His Excellency, Deacon (Barr.) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta state will be the Chief Host.

“Others includes, former Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar Dangiwa (retd), Chairman, Aboki Publishers and Investment Limited Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, will be the Keynote speaker; Prof. Tosam Harriman, Director, Centre for the Development of Social Research in Nigeria, Kano, will be the Speaker.

“Royal Fathers of the Day are, His Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, Pere of Gbaramati Kingdom, His Majesty, Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan, Ebenanawei of Ogulagha kingdom and others.

“All across the Niger Delta, the nominees have demonstrated exceptional works through their philanthropism, environmental awareness, love for the Niger Delta, community service, rule of law and sundry issues,” Abai said.

He added that the nominees have been nominated after a thorough scrutinization by the awards independent evaluators and they will receive their different awards on the slated date.

Vanguard