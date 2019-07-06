Breaking News
Translate

2019 AFCON: South Africa eliminate hosts Egypt to book date with Nigeria

On 11:45 pmIn News, Sportsby

Hosts Egypt crash out of 2019 AFCON after a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal gave South Africa a 1-0 win in Cairo in a Round of 16 clash.

2019 AFCON
South Africa’s forward Percy Tau (L) is marked by Egypt’s midfielder Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Egypt and South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian Capital on July 6, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

AFCON 2019: Edo fans urge Eagles to buckle up(Opens in a new browser tab)

The 1996 champions will now meet three-times champions Nigeria on Wednesday in the quarter-finals.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.