2 male teachers allegedly molest visually-impaired female students in Abuja

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, yesterday, wielded its sledged hammer on two teachers for molesting some female students at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, School for the Blind, Jabi.

Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa, who made an unscheduled visit to the school yesterday, following reports of molestations of some female students by teachers, said the action would serve as a deterrent to others, who may wish to molest blind female students in future.

The teachers, Mr. Ebenezer Olateju and Mr. Ilo Chukwuma, were asked to stop work, pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter. Mr. Chukwuma was also directed to vacate the school’s residential quarters within the week.

Addressing journalists on the issue of allegation of rape of a student against Mr. Ebenezer Olateju, Ohaa said: “While we are working round the clock to give every physically-challenged student the best education, we cannot have incidences as this to mar our progress and achievements.”

On why the teachers were suspended instead of being dismissed immediately, the Permanent Secretary said: “We want to be fair and follow due process. So, we will allow the committee do its work and report by next week.

“But let me assure parents that anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesar’s wife must be above board.

“We cannot allow this kind of behaviour to continue. These children are more or less helpless and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion.

“And you turn around to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government we cannot just fold our arms.”

One of the victims disclosed that the accused, Mr. Chukwuma, had touched her inappropriately while they were in the school bus on an excursion to Kwali, two weeks ago.

Another victim also claimed the accused had always singled her out to berate, after she had indicated that she would not condone his inappropriate action.

