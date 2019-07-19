By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A 19-year-old female, Marya Sulaiman of Badawa Quarters in Kano, has been arrested by police for stabbing her 30-year-old brother Sani Sulaiman in the neck which led to his death.

The incident took place during a family event where they were celebrating the marriage of one other sister of theirs and an argument erupted when the deceased ordered that the music being played during the event be stopped.

This angered Mariya and she stabbed her elder brother in the neck where he fell helplessly in the pool of his own blood. He was later rushed to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

ALSO READ:

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Haruna Abdullahi confirmed the incident saying Mariya has since been arrested at the Federal College of Education, FCE Kano female hostel when female students alerted the security of some unusual movements.

“On the 06/07/2019 at about 2000hrs, the police in Kano received a report that one Sani Sulaiman, Male and 30 years old of Badawa Quarters Kano was in pool of blood lying in their compound after a stab by his sister one Mariya Sulaiman, Female and 19 years old, when the family was celebrating the marriage of their other sister.

“Police immediately rushed to the scene and took the victim to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Suspect was arrested at the scene and preliminary investigation revealed that an argument erupted between the two which led Mariya to stab her blood brother. The argument arose when the deceased ordered that the music going on during the ceremony be stopped which Mariya resisted where she used a knife and stabbed Sani in his neck.

“The commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered that case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation” the police spokesman stated.

Vanguard