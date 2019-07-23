1860 Travels, Bravo Int’l Tour partner on Tours2China

Nigeria-based travel agency, 1860 Travels has partnered Bravo International Tour Service to offer Nigerians an opportunity to travel to China for business, tour and leisure purposes through its new product, Tours2China.

The Chief Executive Officer, Bravo International Tour Service, Daniel Yang, who briefed newsmen during the launch of the product recently in Lagos said the new product would promote more culture and tourism in China, giving Nigerians easy access to China visa.

“The new brand offers a group of five Nigerians who are willing to travel together an easy opportunity to get group visa, which affords them the opportunity to do business and tour various cities in China at the same time.

“We have written letters for almost one year to see the possibility of bringing Nigerian people into China and finally in June 2019, we got a confirmation to bring groups of five people to go to China using a group visa.”

Yang explained that the travellers will enjoy three different packages in China, which include to shop at cheaper rates, trade, travel to cities and do several other things.

Also speaking, David Yang, Director, Bravo International Tour Service, emphasised that the abuse of the opportunity by eloping in China will risk clampdown by the Chinese government.

In his remarks, Managing Director, 1860 Travels Ltd, Mr Olusina Daodu, said stringent measures were in place to ease flow of the product, thereby avoiding its abuse.

“The product is group travel to China. Bravo International Tour Limited is the only exclusive company that has been given the right to offer to Nigerians this group travel, which comes with the group visa.

“Before now, what we were used to in this market was business travel, but the times are changing with the introduction of this package into the Nigerian market.

“Nigerians will now be able to travel with group tourist visa.”

” If anyone wants to go on leisure, it affords him/her the opportunity and if he/she also wants to do a little bit of business, it also affords you the opportunity.”

“That is why the packages put together are structured in a way that it allows you do your business and also have some leisure time while you are there.

“We are still import-dependent, so this is able to open up opportunity for entrepreneurs and those interested in travelling to China to be able to enjoy the benefits that this product has to offer.

“Some Nigerians have enjoyed the new products already and the visa was quite easy,” Daodu said.