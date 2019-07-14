180,000 Christians set to pray for world peace

By Juliet Ebirim

Not fewer than 180,000 Christians across the world will on Saturday, July 20, this year gather at a non-denominational crusade to pray for the world peace.

The crusade which will attract Christians from all the five continents of the world will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The promoter of the crusade, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi disclosed this on Saturday at Julis, Northern District of Israel where she gave scholarship to 30 students of higher institutions in that community.

The renowned international Evangelist and Philanthropist accompanied by her husband, Reverend Dr Ademuyiwa Ajayi said the only thing that can bring peace to the world especially Nigeria is the “prayer of the faithful” and urged people to love themselves irrespective of race or creed.

She noted that Christians should come together to celebrate Jesus Christ who is the “Comforter” and declared that the proceed from the crusade will be given to charity homes in Nigeria.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries of the scholarship, Mother Ajayi said she got to know about the vulnerables in Julis through the Executive Director of Munir Foundation, Mr Nadeem Ammar who she said they met in London and told her how General Munir Ammar died in a Plane Crash in 2006.

She said, “I was moved to tears when I heard the story of many families in this community and some youths who wanted to go to school but could not because their breadwinner is either dead or have health challenges.

“I was impressed with the story of the late General who died three years ago had been catering for people here. We are glad to support this foundation because any support to advance the course of education among youth is a deliberate effort to secure their future and make the world a better place. I am also glad that they are judiciously spending the money we gave the foundation and this encourages us to do more”.

Appreciating Mother Ajayi for her kind gesture to the people of Israel, Col. Moneeb Bader said the community will remain eternally grateful to her for giving hopes to the hopeless youths who would have been out of schools.

He said, ” I’d like in the name of Munir’s family to thank you for your presence here, we appreciate very much your gesture to us in those meaningful and painful

moments at the same time.

You are showing a great commitment and friendship to the family and to the community here.