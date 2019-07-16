16-yr-old marriage dissolved over bribe-for-sex allegation

A mother of four, Mrs Risikat Adegboyega, has lost her 16-year-old marriage as an Igando Customary Court in Lagos granted the request of her husband to dissolves the union because she demanded bribe before sex.

The woman was also accused of fighting members of the Pastor-husband’s church.

The Court President, Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, held, yesterday, that since the petitioner insisted on divorce in spite of interventions, the court is left with no option than to grant his wish.

He ruled: “The court, hereby, dissolves the marriage between Pastor Abayomi Adegboyega and Mrs Risikat Adegboyega. You henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go his or her separate way unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The custody of the first and third children of the marriage is awarded to the petitioner while that of the second and fourth children are awarded to the respondent, their mother.

“The petitioner must be paying N10,000 monthly for the feeding of the two children in the woman’s custody and must be responsible for their education and general welfare,” he held.

Koledoye also ordered that the petitioner pay N200,000 to the woman for her to move on with her life.

It was gathered that the 48-year-old Abayomi had sought divorce on grounds that Risikat demanded ‘bribe’ from him before sex.

“My wife starves me of sex; she will never allow me to sleep with her unless I give her money or buy her a gift,” he had told the court.

He had vowed to kill himself if the court would not dissolve the union, which produced four children.

However, 39-year-old Risikat, denied all the allegations and accused Abayomi of threatening her life with charms.

She told the court: “My husband told me that he would use charms to destroy my life. Indeed, after a few weeks, I was very sick. Everywhere my family took me to, they said it was a spiritual attack.”

She said she had neither denied Abayomi sex, cooked his food late nor fight her husband or members of his church.

She said: “He is just looking for an excuse to dump me. If he wants to marry another wife, he should go ahead instead of these false allegations against me.”

