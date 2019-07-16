16-yr-old girl defile 7-yr-old girl ’for being rude’

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 16-year-old girl(names withheld) has been arrested by Police detectives in Ondo State for defiling a seven-year-old girl “to punish her for being rude.”

Vanguard gathered that the suspect confessed that she inserted her finger into the seven-year-old girl’s private part, breaking her hymen. The minor was then rushed to the hospital, bleeding, by her parents in Irele area of the state.

The victim’s brother, Taiwo Ilelaboye, said he noticed that the sister was bleeding from her private part and raised the alarm.

He said: “We know the perpetrator. She is a girl and not a man as being speculated. She is an indigene of this town and had been handed over to the Police for legal action. The little girl is still in the hospital receiving treatment.”

The state police spokesman, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had confessed committing the crime.

Joseph said the suspect had initially mentioned one Femi Odofin as being responsible for the act, but that she later named one girl, who was arrested by police detectives.

He added that “we can confirm that the suspect had been arrested and she has confessed to have done it. She told us that she (victim) was rude to her and she wanted to punish her, that was why she took the action.

“But we still think there is more to that action. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the matter be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command for further investigation.”

Vanguard