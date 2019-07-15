Breaking News
15 killed in landslide in Morocco, authorities say

A landslide killed 15 people riding in a van in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech, Morocco local authorities said on Friday.

The landslide, caused by heavy rain, buried the van on Wednesday evening in the area of Asni.

The bodies of 11 women, three men and a child were extracted overnight from the van, authorities said in a statement.

The van was carrying passengers from Casablanca to the village of Taliouine, 670 kilometres south of Rabat, witnesses said.

The landslide created a pile of earth and mud 20 meters high that blocked the mountainous road.

