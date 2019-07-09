By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ONE hundred and twenty-three officers of the Nigeria Prisons Service, Enugu State Command, who went through the 2018 promotion exercise, were yesterday decorated with different ranks.

A breakdown of the promotion showed that 29 were promoted to ranks ranging from ACP to DCP; 64 junior staff, while 30 were non-commissioned officers.

It was learned that some of the promoted officers had been stagnated for 10 to 16 years on one rank.

The exercise attracted officials of the sister-security outfits such as the Police, Army, Civil Defence, NAPTIP, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Controller of Prisons, Enugu, Boniface Ogbodo, represented by DCP David Ogbonna, said those that were promoted were found worthy to be promoted and decorated because a look into their records showed that they deserved the promotion.