123 promoted Prison officers decorated in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ONE hundred and twenty-three officers of the Nigeria Prisons Service, Enugu State Command, who went through the 2018 promotion exercise, were Monday decorated with different ranks.

A breakdown of the promotion showed that 29 were promoted to ranks ranging from ACP to DCP; 64 junior staff, while 30 were noncommissioned officers.

It was learnt that some of the promoted officers had been stagnated for ten to sixteen years on one rank.

The decoration exercise attracted officials of the sister security outfits such as the Police, Army, Civil Defence, NAPTIP, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the Controller of Prisons, Enugu, CP Boniface Ogbodo represented by DCP David Ogbonna, said that those who were promoted were found worthy to be promoted and decorated because a look into their records showed that they deserved the promotion.

Ogbodo said that the day called for joy and celebration because many of them had looked forward to, “this day in their lives.”

Speaking on behalf of the other promoted and decorated officers, Deputy Controller of Prisons, DCP David Ozonechi, expressed joy that they were thus promoted, pointing out that it was God that promotes people.

“On behalf of the newly promoted officers, Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State Command, for the 2018 promotion exercise, I wish to express our profound gratitude to God Almighty for the wonderful opportunity given to us by promoting us to various ranks of DCP, ACP, CSP down to SIP.

” It is said that promotion neither comes from the East nor from the West, but from God Almighty only. We therefore thank God immensely for the elevation, ” he said.

He promised that they would work in tandem with the new elevation by putting in more into their duties.

“To whom much is given much is expected. Promotion to the next rank is indeed a reward for hard work, and expectation for more work, prompt, timely, efficient and effective service delivery. Our promise is that we will, indeed never fail you,” he said.

Ozonechi however encouraged his other colleagues who were not promoted to remain focused, unrelented, persistent and above all, prayerful. “God on our side, they will be located in the next promotion exercise.”