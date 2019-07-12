By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS—death toll from the Ijegun pipeline explosion in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State has increased to 12 persons, while 12 others admitted in three hospitals are in critical conditions.

A commercial driver, identified as Austine, and the night watch, a citizen of Niger Republic identified as Bashir, were burnt to death at the scene of the incident. 10 others, who had sustained burns, died in the hospital.

Vanguard gathered that the 10 victims suffered over 70 degree burns and were receiving treatment from the state health facilities.

Though the state government did not release the names of the deceased, investigation by Vanguard revealed that of the 22 victims, Modiu, Afolabi and Adeboye families suffered the heaviest blow after the explosion.

Rescued victims

In a list of victims rescued and admitted at the Burns and Trauma Centre, Gbadaga General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, the Modiu family had eight members, Afolabi had six, while the Adeboyes had four members.

The eight members of the Modiu family admitted at Gbagada Hospital were Idiat Modiu, Fasilat Modiu, Jumoke Modiu, Oyinkansola Modiu, Kehinde Modiu, Taiwo Modiu, Zainab Modiu and Jemilat Modiu.

For the Afolabis, four of their children admitted at Gbagada were Amida Afolabi, Rokibat Afolabi, Rilwan Afolabi and Moruf Afolabi. Meanwhile, two of their children, Afolabi Fatiu and Afolabi Rashidat, were at LASUTH.

Also, the Adeboyes had four children— Adeboye Waris, Adeboye Azizat, Adeboye Taiwo and Adeboye Shakiru— rescued and admitted at LASUTH. And the last victim was Nnwbuife Emerokwa.

We’re doing our best —Lagos govt

Confirming the death toll, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, yesterday, disclosed the number of dead victims during a visit to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

Goncalves explained that out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, nine were taken to LASUTH, 12 were taken to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, while one is being managed at Alimosho General Hospital.

She noted that three died at LASUTH, while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.

According to Goncalves, “unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims, which is almost at 100 percent, we lost 10 of them but we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost.

“We will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining survivors and from reports received they are responding to treatment.

“Treatment of victims with high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol. This is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers, as they care for their loved ones.”

CMD

Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Dr. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, who spoke in the same vein, stated that the teaching hospital and its annex, Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, had since received the patients and are providing the necessary care and support needed to aid their quick recovery.

Fabamwo added: “LASUTH alone has expended about six million naira so far to cover laboratory investigations, X-rays, consumables and medications. In fact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing N350,000.”

He added that daily on-the-spot assessments are being conducted by specialists in burns and trauma to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated in line with treatment protocol for the burns.

His words: “I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management.”

He advised families of victims not to liaise with any non-hospital staff and report any case of extortion or ill-treatment by any person to his office or better still call him on 08037787788 or the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health on 08023049478.

He stressed that treatment of the victims is free.