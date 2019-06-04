Zamfara to spend N83m on Sallah cows

Governor—Bello Matawalle, of Zamfara State, has approved N83 million for the purchase of 750 cows for Eid-el-Fitr celebration, his spokesman, Idris Gusau, announced in a statement.

He said the cows will be distributed to the less-privileged, Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, Orphans and Widows in the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas in the state.

The spokesman said the measure was part of the present administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people.

“The cows would be slaughtered and shared to enable them celebrate Eid- el-Fitr despite the current economic hardship and security challenges confronting the state,” he said.

Matawalle urged residents of the state to use the ongoing Ramadan period and the forthcoming celebration to pray for peace, stability and development of the state.

The federal government has already declared today June 4 and Wednesday, June 5 as public holidays for the celebration.

Matawalle was declared winner of the Zamfara governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the Supreme Court sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who participated in the state election.