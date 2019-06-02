Zamfara: PDP flays Buhari over alleged Sagay’s attack on Supreme Court judges

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has criticized the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency for allowing the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay to allegedly cast aspersions on the integrity of the Justices of the Supreme Court over its judgment on Rivers and Zamfara states’ governorship elections.



The party in a statement yesterday signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said Sagay’s resort to incitement and hate language against the Supreme Court justices “further exposes the desperation of the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress APC, to cow, blackmail, intimidate and attempt to annex the judiciary, particularly, the Supreme Court, ahead of the determination of PDP’s Presidential election petition, now before the Court of Appeal.”

The statement further read: “By declaring the upholding of justice by the Supreme Court as a ‘national tragedy’ and ‘unimaginable injustice,’ and suggesting that, ‘we (probably, his party members) should not allow’ the judgment as delivered, Prof. Sagay is calling for anarchy and rebelliousness against our constitutional democratic order and rule of law.

“Our party believes that such intentional attack on the integrity of the Supreme Court can only emanate from feverish apprehensions by the Presidency and the APC that they might not have their way in the Presidential election petition, hence this resort to blackmail.

“As a law-abiding party, the PDP holds the integrity of the justices as well as the institution of the judiciary very high and do not support this attempt by agents of the APC to clip and sequester the judiciary for their partisan interests.

“The PDP insists that there is no way Prof. Sagay, a professor of Law, can justify his call for the rejection of the Supreme Court judgment on Zamfara and Rivers states, as the judgments are in protection of rule of law, democratic ethos as well as the wishes and aspirations of the people over the attempt by the APC to take control of their states through manipulations and awarding of fictitious votes to their candidates.

“The PDP therefore calls on the Supreme Court justices to note the machinations of the APC and continue to be firm in upholding justice as has been demonstrated in the judgments on Rivers and Zamfara states elections, which serve as lessons to political parties to adhere strictly to rules of internal democracy in our electoral processes.”