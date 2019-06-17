Zamfara Gov boasts of strategy to defeat insecurity- NYCN

By Opeyemi Anifowose

The National Youth Council Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has said that the governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawallen possesses the strategies to end insecurity in the state, saying he should be supported to restore security in the state.

It also expressed happiness at the governor’s willingness to partner the youths in ending security challenges in the state.

National President of the organisation, Bello Bala Shagari, who said these in a statement yesterday, commended the governor for prioritising the appointment of youths into his cabinet.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Matawallen Maradun symbolizes hope in ending the security challenges in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large. The Buhari led-government now has little to worry about insecurity in Zamfara State.

“We learnt more about his preparedness when we celebrated Democracy Day with the Governor in Gusau, where he discussed his willingness to partner the NYCN in ending the security challenges in the state.

“However, we were impressed by his strategies, commitment and success so far. The people of Zamfara State are lucky to have him and they have developed confidence in his leadership, which was what drew our attention to visit the Governor to give him the full support of the Nigerian Youth.

“The governor has demonstrated willingness to work with the Nigerian Youth by appointing the NYCN Vice President as his Special Adviser. He has also assured us that he will have more youths in his government. We, therefore, appeal to other Governors to emulate Governor Matawallen Maradun in his strides.”

