Zamfara: Bandits kill 23 in reprisal attacks

I’ll neutralise banditry, terrorism, kidnapping—Buhari

Expresses shock over Sokoto banditry attacks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Nasir Muhammad Gusau

No fewer than 23 persons were killed early yesterday morning in a reprisal attack in Kabaje and Tunga communities of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State by bandits.

Several persons were also said to have sustained injuries in the attack and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the state.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the 25 persons killed by bandits in Sokoto State were given mass burial.

Vanguard gathered that the reprisal attack followed the killing of one man identified as Anas of Unguwar Sarkin Muslmi area, who was suspected of aiding armed banditry in the area and a woman also suspected to be wife to one of the bandits by Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, who reportedly intercepted them.

The woman was said to have been killed with her baby.

Following their killing, scores of bandits were said to have launched an attack on the two communities, killing 23 persons and injuring others.

Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, who confirmed the attack, said: “Anas of Unguwar Sarkin Muslmi area, a suspected ally of the bandits, and a woman also suspected to be a wife to one of the bandits, were intercepted by the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, and were instantly killed.

“The killings provoked the bandits and, therefore, they launched attacks on the two communities and killed 23 people on the spot.’’

The Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, also confirmed the killings.

I’ll neutralise banditry, terrorism, kidnapping—Buhari

Meanwhile, reacting to the killings in Sokoto State, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the umpteenth time, vowed that his administration will not relent in its fight to neutralise bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in the country.

He also expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of scores of people in the banditry attacks on three communities in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Sunday night, in Abuja condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the state over the tragic incident.

According to the statement, President Buhari was briefed about the incident and the arrests so far made by the police

He condemned all acts of violence and terrorism against innocent Nigerians, reiterating that perpetrators and sponsors of such dastardly acts would be held accountable under the law.

“The president prays for the quick recovery of those injured and assures that his administration will not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country,” Shehu said.