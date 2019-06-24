ZAF founder, Arinze Madueke, gives electricity to Anambra community

The visionary drive of innovative scientists such as Michael Faraday, Benjamin Franklin and their watershed inventions towards the use of electricity can be said to be predicated on humanitarianism as against luxury purposed. If this is the case, let there be light for everybody because in the beginning it was said too.

Recreating the smiling face of the common man has always been one of the central focus of Zidora Aid Foundation’s charity missions over the years. Recently, the people of the area of Opokoli, Ukpor in Anambra State were blessed with electrical poles and wires were bought and connected in different units where the screams of ‘Up NEPA’ has not been heard for over a decade.

This community has not seen the spark of electricity in over ten years and since it is a remote area, the government and affiliated bodies have not deemed fit to do something about it , but one man, Dr Fortune Arinze Madueke, Chairman, Zidora Group of Companies and Founder, Zidora Aid Foundation (ZAF AFRICA) took it upon himself to single handedly finance this huge project and see it to fruition.

Beautiful was the moment as the young and old couldn’t hide their excitement as they expressed their heart felt joy, knowing that the era of the candle wax has come to an end.

Interestingly, there is a priceless feeling felt when people are happy due to such impact in their lives. The Foundation under the chairmanship of Madueke is not relenting on this humanitarianism feet, but extending the smile by recreating structures in different areas where they are highly desired and sought after.