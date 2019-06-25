Youths protest killing of Edo indigene

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SOME youths in Okada junction in Ovia North East local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, staged a demonstration over the killing of an indigene by suspected herdsmen and in the process went into the bush and sacked the camps of the cattle men.

The circumstances surrounding the killing were sketchy but the youths were said to have marched through the junction town of Ofumwengbe, demanding that the herdsmen leave the small town.

The road was barricaded by the protesters who carried fresh leaves as a mark of solidarity, causing a long traffic jam on the busy road which connects the nation’s commercial of Lagos to the eastern and Niger Delta region of the country.

It was gathered that the herdsmen ran for their lives on sighting the mob chanting solidarity songs, insisting that the cattle men should vacate the community which has lately become notorious for kidnapping by hoodlums.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed could not be reached on his mobile phone as it was switched off, while the police spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor refused to pick his phone but a source disclosed that the youths were said to have ransacked the herdsmen camps deep in the bush.