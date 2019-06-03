Youth commends NFIU over LG autonomy

By Anayo Okoli

NIGERIAN youths, on the platform of Nigerian Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, ENYLF, have commended the Nigeria Finance Intelligent Unit, NFIU, over its position on the financial autonomy of local government councils, saying it would deepen democracy and take development to the rural areas.

The move, the youths said, would also “boost political participation and create space and open opportunities in the rural areas,” and urged the governors to “to allow this new dawn in our political life to thrive.”

The youths said: “We support local government autonomy. The NFIU is right to ensure that the third tier of government is autonomous. This will accelerate dividends of democracy in rural areas and boost political participation and create space and open opportunities in rural areas.”

According to national deputy chairman of ENYLF, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the policy would also stop the governors from mishandling local government funds.

Meanwhile, ENYLF has felicitated with the newly inaugurated governors across the country and urged them to ensure that youths constitute a reasonable percentage of their cabinet.

They said it would reduce their involvement in criminal acts such as armed banditry, Yahoo Yahoo, oil theft and kidnapping.

“The youths should be encouraged to contribute in governance and not only be used as a tool for political violence,” ENYLF said.

Particularly, the group called on the governors of the South-East states to “restructure their modus operandi in governance by putting an end to the recycling of outdated politicians.”

who had overstayed in office since 1999 and replace them with vibrate youths and young technocrats who bring fresh ideas to strengthen the policies of governance”.

They, however, commended the promises made by the South East governors at the inaugurations.

“We appreciate Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State over his promise to empower one million youths; Governor Ihedioha’s promise to rebuild institutions and form all-inclusive Government in Imo; Governor Umahi’s urban renewal projects and Governor Ugwuanyi task on education is commendable” urged them “to co operate with Presidency to ensure Igbos are not left out in the key projects of the Federal Government”.

The ethnic youths also commended the judiciary over the landmark Judgment on Zamfara State.