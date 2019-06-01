Your lies won’t fly, Okorocha tells Ihedioha

The former Governor of Imo state Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that the lies of the new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Chief Emeka Ihedioha won’t fly.

Okorocha made this known in a statement Sam Onwuemeodo his Special Adviser, (Media)on Saturday saying: ‘So their lies won’t fly. And the worry is that they don’t tell intelligent and believable lies. They tell lies that can be easily defaced.’

Okorocha in the statement titled: ‘Nigerians Of Goodwill Should Not Take The New Pdp Government In Imo Serious’ further said the problem of how to deal with the avalanche of Owelle’s achievements as governor the PDPcan not meet hence they are only thinking about destroying the aura of these achievements. But it won’t be easy for them. We sympathize with them. They have seen that the sound of bitter kola does not reflect the taste.

The statement read thus

The new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Imo State with Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor has taken off with series of lies and has also shown that it is allergic to truth, and should not therefore be believed or taken serious by Nigerians of goodwill.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha left behind a brand new Government House with new Governors Lodge that is not upto three years. An EXCO Chamber of International Standard, a brand new Chapel and Government House Clinic, an event Hall called Nick Banquet, twin story building housing the Office of the First Lady and that of the Deputy Governor.

But Chief Ihedioha on the first day he entered the Government House came out to tell the World that he met a decayed Government House. This claim could only be interpreted as an act of wickedness and ungodliness. The truth is that he was amazed with what he saw.

Twenty-four hours after inauguration, he ordered for the demolition of the Akachi tower, not minding the cost and what it represents. They changed the Imo Trade and Investment Centre to Ahiajioku. They told the World that the EFCC had whisked away Owelle Okorocha, the wife, Nneoma and brother, Okey when it was not true.

For the twelve years the PDP was in Power, the deputy governors then had stayed in one “I” building with each of the rooms being 12 by 12, that tall people were bending to enter to avoid their heads hitting the door frames. The Office of the past First Ladies was just like a provision store. But Owelle came and gave Imo people a brand new Government House.

The good thing is that most Senior Journalists in the Country and Prominent Nigerians had visited the Government House and saw what Owelle did. So their lies won’t fly. And the worry is that they don’t tell intelligent and believable lies. They tell lies that can be easily defaced. We are going to engage them that they will find it difficult telling lies again.

They have a problem. The problem of how to deal with the avalanche of Owelle’s achievements as governor. They cannot meet up. That is why they are only thinking about destroying the aura of these achievements. But it won’t be easy for them. We sympathize with them. They have seen that the sound of bitter kola does not reflect the taste.