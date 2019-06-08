Your help can save this mother of two, Oge Azike

A once beautiful and energetic Nigerian mother of two, Oge Azike is battling a kidney disorder called Membranous Nephropathy. Membranous Nephropathy is a type of kidney disorder that affects the Glomerulus (kidney filters), hindering the Glomerulus functions which include removing wastes, toxins and excess fluid from the body. Mrs Azike would need $45,000 for kidney transplant abroad that could save her life. She is prayerful and hopeful that people would come to her rescue.

She has been battling this problem for three years and she is currently receiving outpatient dialysis treatment twice a week. Dialysis treatment process can be physically, emotionally and mentally exhausting. Oge will appreciate all your kindness, support, prayers, thoughts and encouragement at this difficult time.

Please, no amount is small, a little drop of water makes a mighty ocean. All donation proceeds will go directly to Oge for her transplant and other medical related expenses.

Please help spread the word and make Oge become healthy once again!

Naira account:

Name: Oge E. Azike

Bank name: First Bank

Account #: 3030526340