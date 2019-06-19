You owe Nigerians explanation over your absence at Buhari’s inauguration, Garba shehu tells OBJ

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on media, Mr Garba Shehu, has said that Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo owes Nigerians an explanation over his absence at the inauguration ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari. Shehu referred to the Vanguard newspapers publication of Page 16, June 16, 2019, which published the letter and invitation of the inauguration ceremony, to absolve the presidency of any blemish resulting from the absence of the former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that some former Nigerian leaders, including Obasanjo, neither attended the May 29 event where Buhari took the oath of office nor the June 12 event when the president hosted African leaders. Only Yakubu Gowon attended the May 29 event

In a statement obtained by newsmen on Wednesday, Shehu said former president Obasanjo was invited to both programmes but attended none.

According to Shehu, “The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, owes an answer to Nigerians on his absence from the 2019 Presidential inauguration and Democracy Day celebration because the claim that he was not invited or he did not receive an invitation cannot be sustained,” Shehu said.

Also read:

“Since the claim was first made, elements in the polity that have deliberately and consistently been trying to lead the country toward polarization have cashed in on it, throwing all manner of rubbish at the Buhari Presidency.

“The fact remains that the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha wrote on May 16th, 2019.

“The invitation was sent to Chief Obasanjo’s known forwarding address, detailing out all the major events, and the invitation cards were delivered by a reputable courier company as confirmed.”

Shehu insisted that the personal secretary of the ex-president acknowledge receipt of the invitation.

“The receipt of the letter and invitation cards as delivered by the courier company was confirmed by Mr. Taiwo Ojo, the long-standing Personal Secretary to the former President,” he said.

“If in the circumstance, Chief Obasanjo did not see or receive the letter and invitation cards as published by Vanguard newspaper (Page 16, June 16, 2019) and several other news platforms, then the former President needs to find out what is happening with his own secretariat.

“The government office did its job diligently and should not be blemished for no reason.”

Shehu, however, did not provide evidence that the invitations were sent to and received by Obasanjo.