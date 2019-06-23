You have to be a successful artiste manager before you can make profit – TinnoStiles

Rotimi Agbana

Contrary to the belief that being an artiste manager means you’ve hit a jackpot, music promoter and artiste manager, Paul Tinno Samuel, popularly known as TinnoStiles made it known that in order to make money out of managing artistes in Nigeria, you have to be successful and known.

In a chat with Potpourri, TinnoStiles, revealed that making profit as a manager has nothing to do with whether the artiste is an upcoming artiste or an A-list artiste, but that he or she needs to have a good marketing strategy and be known by their works.

“It has nothing to do with whether you’re managing an upcoming, an A-list or B-list artiste. You can manage big shots in the industry and not make profit, forget about the name. It has to do with the market strategy, that’s what will give you the profit. If you’re not successful or known in Nigeria as an artiste manager, it will be hard to make profit in Nigeria but it doesn’t mean that that is the criteria to make profit because there are some managers we don’t know in the industry that make lots of money. But basically some works have to be done to get recognized,” he said.

He added that it is also possible to manage more than one artiste and have none suffer at the expense of the other if it is done professionally.

“I started with A-list artistes and I’m the type of manager that doesn’t stay long managing one artiste; I can manage two to three artistes at the same time and none of the artistes will suffer from lack of attention or quality management. It is possible to do that too if you are a professional,” he said.

TinnoStiles is currently signed to Soul management USA as the brand ambassador and label manager and has worked with the likes of Papiwizzy, Kosere, Okiemute, Idowest, Yonda, Jaywon, Oritse Femi and Davido in Nigeria to mention a few.