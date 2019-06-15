You don’t have to be married to make heaven – Daddy Freeze

Ayo Onikoyi

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has said that an individual doesn’t have to be married to be blessed, happy or even make heaven.

The convener of ‘Free the Sheeple’ movement, who is in his second marriage to heartthrob, Benedicta Shade, said this in reaction to the news of a man who killed his 36-year old wife barely a week after she encouraged couples to make their marriages work no matter the situation, over infidelity accusations.

“You don’t have to be married to be blessed, you don’t have to be married to be happy, you don’t have to be married to be rich or successful in business, you don’t even have to be married to make heaven. I learnt all these when my first marriage failed and after the first two weeks of me being alone, I realized how much happier I truly was. With my partner, I find it so effortless. She immediately understood my purpose and set out to help me become the best me. I could never ever have carried the #FreeNation mantle without her support and understanding in every ramification. The greatest lesson I learnt from my failed first marriage is; although as humans we make mistakes, we don’t have to be forced to live with all of them. When you make the mistake of choosing the wrong partner, and find yourself in a bad marriage, leave,” he advised.

Unlike many of the opinions he has aired in the past, Freeze got a lot of commendation for his stand on this topic of domestic violence in most marriages today.