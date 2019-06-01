This woman in a church told her congregation that: ‘If you continue taking Vitamin C, and Titus fish you can’t make heaven’

“If you continue taking Vitamin C, bet it, you can’t make it, how can you make heaven? Unless you go and stop it and do your deliverance,” she was heard saying.

“Is it not ascorbic acid? Ascorbic acid is not produced anywhere on earth. Ascorbic acid comes directly from the deep sea. Some of you still enjoy Titus fish.

“You can’t make heaven while you are still eating Titus fish. You can’t make heaven while you’re eating Titus fish also. You must go for deliverance.”

She’s said you can’t make heaven if you’re taking Vitamin C. End time preacher 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OQrnONEzQ9 — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) May 30, 2019

