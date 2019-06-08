You can’t intimidate me, only NEC can try me, Shuaibu tells APC’s NWC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Deputy National Chairman, North, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu has rejected invitation by a disciplinary committee set up by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC to defend sundry allegations he made against it, accusing the body of usurping the role of the National Executive Committee NEC.

In the letter dated June 7, 2019 and addressed to the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo who also chairs the adhoc disciplinary committee, Shuaibu said it would amount to an illegality on his part to appear before an illegal contraption.

“Let me state that with due respect to the National Working Committee, an important organ of my Party, I will not appear before your committee as it is illegal and I am too informed to get involved in illegalities. If you want to punish me for saying what I still believe is true, then you have to take this matter to where you are avoiding, the National Executive Committee”, Shuaibu stated.

He also accused the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of sitting in judgement in his own case, faulting the decision of the chairman to get the NWC to pass a vote of confidence on him and then personally setting up the disciplinary committee.

“I don’t know from where the National Working Committee derived the power of discipline. The APC Constitution in Article 21 states that such power shall only be exercised by the Party through the respective Executive Committee of the Party at all levels.

“I am not a lawyer, but I have been in the political party system for about a decade now to be able to know that every decision of the Party shall be in line with what its constitution stipulates. When I served as a National Secretary, my own National Chairman would insist that I worked with the National Legal Adviser for advice on every issue before any decision was arrived at”, Shuaibu recalled.

He said assuming without conceding that the NWC even had such powers, “how can the Chairman preside over a meeting in which discussions that border on allegations against him are discussed? Let me repeat again as in my letter to the Chairman, You cannot be a judge in your own case! And to even say he was seated there to accept a vote of confidence as well as preside over setting up a committee to punish the member that accused him”, he added.

Mocking the Legal Adviser

According to Shuaibu, those eminent leaders of the APC had fairness on their minds on matters of discipline and disciplinary procedures when they drafted the constitution. “They entrusted the matter of discipline in the Party to the larger Executive Committees and not a group of few members of the Party some of who might probably be culpable in some instances.

“Otunba my honest advice to you is, since you are the closest NWC member to the Chairman, in order not to drive the Party into the mud, always insist on following the due process of law in whatever he wants to commit the Party to. All he needs to do is to work closely with the Legal Adviser and not to mock his advice because if we find any failure in that instance you can not blame the Lawyer. Niyi you are also a lawyer why can’t you tell the Chairman whether something is right or wrong? Since President Buhari and I met when he joined partisan politics in 2002, l have always known him to insist on due process of law. In those days in the ANPP when he was trying to learn how the game was played, his consistent comment at NEC meetings was ‘let us do what the constitution says, in that way some of us that are learning the way it is done will understand quicker and better’.

“Now let us look at the process, the fact that the NWC members, before resolving to set up your committee had earlier passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman puts some doubt to its purpose. You have already put the cart before the horse. I never expected to receive your letter to investigate me on what I said of the Chairman as there couldn’t have been any need again.

“I was initially gladdened by an earlier statement by the National Publicity Secretary in his media reaction to my letter, that ‘the issues raised in the letter are between two leaders’. I wonder at what stage it became a National Working Committee NWC issue again. I can equally imagine how the NWC, an important organ of the Party could convene what was described as a regular meeting for which less than 24 hours notice was given, specifically to discuss my opinion on the chairman and even issue a communiqué in that regard. You are actually making me appear to be more important than I have always felt.

Phony allegations

Shuaibu also accused the Oshiomhole-led NWC of shopping for nonexistent allegations with a view to giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

He said; “I am not sure of the source of your meeting with respect to the other shocking allegations contained in your resolutions, but what I read from it in virtually all the Newspapers this morning painted me darker than I am. That I was inciting National Assembly members against the nominees of Mr President is to say the least, that your meeting ran out of creative ideas on how to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. They are weighty allegations, but I don’t get intimidated and for those who know me, I have never in my life played any double standard and they can tell you that I don’t tell lies for any favours, because I depend on God for all my needs and every other favour. That is why I stood my grounds in advising the Chairman to allow the Party a breathing gap to heave a sigh and fly up once again without losing more feathers.

Niyi, a stitch in time saves nine!

“However, with the aforementioned points in mind, let me state that with due respect to the National Working Committee, an important organ of my Party, I will not appear before your committee as it is illegal and I am too informed to get involved in illegalities. If you want to punish me for saying what I still believe is true, then you have to take this matter to where you are avoiding, the National Executive Committee.

“My advice is please let us save this Party as a stitch in time saves nine. I assure you there is nothing personal about this except that I am concerned that the Party is drifting. Niyi, a stitch in time saves nine!”, he declared.