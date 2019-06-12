YCE kicks as DSS arrests leader of Pro-MKO Abiola rally in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi & Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE June 12 celebration, Wednesday, turned sour as officials of the Department of State Security, DSS, arrested leader of the group, Dr. Kunle Hamsat and four others during a peaceful rally organised by members of the Yoruba Summit Group (an amalgamation of all Yoruba socio-cultural and self determination groups) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The peaceful demonstration tagged: Otoge Rally organised by all socio-cultural group with theme: The future and Status of Yoruba in Nigerian Federation,” was brought to an abrupt end in Oyo State due to the failure of the organizing committee to secure a letter of permit from the appropriate government quarters.

Vanguard gathered reports that one of the four leading activists, Dr. Hamzat was arrested around 8:00 am in front of the Government House, Agodi Ibadan, where the rally was billed to take off, after which Comrade Akeem Lawal, Chairman, Committee for Defence of Human Rights, alongside two other activists were arrested on the same spot.

As at the time of filing this report, the DSS was yet to comment on the development.

YCE condemns arrest

Following the arrest of the four human rights activists, the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, said it was aware of the protests across the state capitals in the South West.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Dr Kunle Olajide said protests of that nature were constitutional if they did not breach the law of the land.

Olajide said: “Why should they be arrested I’m aware that the protests against continued insecurity in the South West would take place in all the state capitals in the zone. It was organised some Yoruba groups. The protest was legitimate and constitutional except they breached any known law. I have not heard about their arrests. I will get in touch with the leader of the group”