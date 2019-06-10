WWS giving voice to female entrepreneurs

Recently, some young and creative Nigerian female make-up artists were put to test in Lagos in a dual purpose manner; to bring out the best, inspire, empower and instill independent confidence in them. This comes when make-up artists in the country who may not have been given that much credence to excel in the beauty industry, still find space in the midst of a competitive environment.

In a series titled “The Making of Entrepreneurs: Lagos Chapter Make-up Series” held in Lagos, the founder, Women’s World Show, (WWS) Clara Chizoba Kronborg in collaboration with Dabota Lawson of ‘Dabota Cosmetics engaged some up-mobile young Nigerian beauticians in a make-up training exercise that involves showing how witty their ingenuity can be in a more competitive profession, imbibing confidence to be independent and exploring opportunities in their kitty.

Mrs. Clara Kronborg, Europe based Nigerian women entrepreneur and global talk show personality have had series of give back to society projects in the country to change the narrative of a typical African woman. To her, this is one way of giving women in Africa voice. “This is the making of entrepreneur, a segment in the Women World Show. We are engaging the beauty entrepreneurs to showcase their talents. They are not really professionals but they are good artists and needs support to grow,” says Clara.

She further disclosed; “This is what we are doing to establish them. It is all about reaching to women, talking to them, using our success stories to inspire them but at the end of the day, we want to reach out to those that do not have the avenue to have to be where they want to be. Using myself as a case study, I want them to be confident and independent. I do not want them to go through what I went. I want to be able to see a woman’s life transform.”

“We have done fashion series in Abuja, right now, we are doing makeup series in Lagos and there’s a lot of it coming up in Rwanda, Kenya and other African countries. In each of these shows, I collaborate with people who are experts in their profession to make it a reality,” Clara added.

The exercise had about 5 female contestants showcasing various creative makeup styles in a regulated timing, each working on a model in an intense and compelling condition. At the end of the show a winner was surpassed expectations was chosen and rewarded with a make-up pack, auspice of Dabota Cosmetics and a cash prize of N100,000 with other incentives. All other contestants were equally rewarded.

Speaking after the show, Dabota Lawson, founder Dabota Cosmetics said: “Honestly I think it is a very good platform for women. I did not know what to expect when Clara approached me, but today I must say I am really impressed. I look forward to collaborate with her on more events that hinged on empowering women even if it has nothing to do with beauty. I like what she is doing – ‘women supporting women’. To me this is really great and the women have really put in their best. We saw a winner, someone who has really put in her best to take the knowledge given to her to the next level.

Linda Nwankwo, Women World Show Nigerian coordinator also said; “This is generally about empowering women using a successful woman on that same field as an inspiration to empower others. We are going to make more series of making an entrepreneur in women workshop. For now it is a segment in the ‘Women World Show’. We are going to cities and other African countries. One thing we are doing differently is that we don’t just give people money on the street, but we discover you on the street and begin to build your life, career, promote you on our platform use our own connections to give you businesses. Women World Show is not an ordinary show but way of reaching out to younger ones and empowering them,” concludes Linda.