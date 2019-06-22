World Hydrography Day: Navy develops first indigenous navigational chart

By Evelyn Usman

History was made yesterday, by the Nigerian Navy, as it developed the first indigenous navigational chart of the nation’s water, that would enable mariners to have better knowledge of the territorial, when moving vessels in and out of the country.

The launch of the indigenous navigation chart took place at the Admiralty Conference hall at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos, just as the Navy joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Hydrography Day, themed ‘ Hydrography Information Driving marine Knowledge‘.

Describing the feat as a laudable one, Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman , said that with the first indigenous navigational chart, the Federal Government would take ownership of its own data, adding that the NPA would collaborate with the Nigerian Navy by providing it with data, to expand the scoop of what they already have.

She said, “ The CNS has informed me that they have gotten data from the Eastern ports within our creeks and channels in the eastern part. We also provide additional details and data particularly as it relates to our ports and as it relates to the berthing of vessels. So, there is additional work that we will do in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, to enhance the chart we already have today, which will mean that the chart will take all the way to the berth of each of our terminals. So this is a very landscape achievement and we have to recognise the contribution and efforts of the Nigerian Navy and commend them for what they are able to do , on behalf of Nigerian government”.

Fielding questions from journalists, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, explained that the new indigenous chart was an update of what contained in the previous one.

He said, “ Those charts (old ones) are still useful, as some data in them are still very useful. What we did in this first indigenous chart is that we updated whatever information that was in the old ones because there are lots of activities that take place in the sea bed presently. We also know the menace of all the wrecks we have. Previous charts may not have had that. We also have cities developing along the coast and the method of production too has changed”.

On how this chart would address the concern he enumerated earlier, the CNS, replied, “ The chart makes life easier for a Mariner, as it entails all the data he needs to know, depending on the size of ship he has.

“ We have over 3000 creeks and river at the maritime space of Nigeria . This charts helps to connect one point of a creek to another. It will reduce the cost of doing business and it will also encourage people to deploy whatever resources they have, to see what they can get and how they can harvest from the seas, as well” .

Vice Admiral Ibas, noted that at last year’s World Hydrography day event, Nigeria was applauded on its attainment of phases 1 and 2 of the International hydrographic organisation development strategy, as regard its ability to disseminate maritime safety information and acquisition of hydrographic data within the nation’s water.

But this year, he said Nigeria had achieved the third and last phase in her hydrographic development, “ which is the ability to produce fully authenticated navigational charts. This is coming at a time when the world is focusing on blue economy for more sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth improved inventions, achieving this feat, Nigeria is better placed for enhanced sustained use of its ocean resources”.