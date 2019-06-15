World Blood Donor Day: Obaseki applauds selfless donors

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has applauded donors who freely give blood to ensure stable, safe blood supply to patients suffering from life-threatening medical conditions and others who undergo complex medical and surgical procedures, hailing their actions as essential to the sustenance of humankind.

Obaseki said this in commemoration of the World Blood Donor Day, marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO), every June 14, across the globe.

According to him, “As the world commemorates the World Blood Donor Day, we must salute the courage of individuals who freely donate blood regularly so as to guarantee stable blood supply to hospitals and blood banks. Their gesture ensures patients suffering from life-threatening medical conditions and those who undergo complex medical and surgical procedures, have easy access to safe blood.”

He urged members of the public to continue to show gratitude to these selfless individuals who without any form of inducement freely donate blood for use by others.

The governor noted that reforms in the health sector in the state through the Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) would provide mechanisms to ensure patients in hard-to-reach rural areas have access to safe blood.

“The refurbishment of primary healthcare centres and the soon-to-be-unveiled Edo State Health Insurance Scheme have components to ensure that those in dire need of blood during medical emergencies are catered for.”

According to the WHO, “The theme of 2019’s campaign is blood donation and universal access to safe blood transfusion, as a component of achieving universal health coverage. We have developed the slogan “Safe blood for all” to raise awareness of the universal need for safe blood in the delivery of health care and the crucial roles that voluntary donations play in achieving the goal of universal health coverage.”