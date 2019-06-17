World Bank staff to take 40 women out of extreme poverty in FCT

By Luminous Jannamike

Worried by the number of poor people in Nigeria, World Bank Group has flagged-off an empowerment programme to take 40 women out of extreme poverty in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The project, which is part of the group’s community connection campaign 2019, seeks to empower the 40 less privileged women of Gbagalape community in Abuja through training and other support in the production of household consumables and beauty ornaments.

Speaking at the flag-off of the training, Mrs Selina Enyioha, the Executive Director of Citizens’ Health Education and Development Initiative, implementing partners of the program, urged the women not to take it for granted as it has lifted many women in Durumi Community where it was implemented last year.

“It is not easy meeting the criteria to be among those selected to be empowered. I plead with all the participants to be serious and committed to this programme. To the recipients of the equipment, use them properly,” she said.

She also said the program, fully funded by the Staff of the World Bank in Nigeria, would contribute to the health care of the women.

The selected women were sensitised on the importance of routine immunization, family planning, HIV testing and counselling, and nutrition education by a Principal Nursing Officer, at the State House Clinic, Mrs Esther Tukur.

The World Bank staff also purchased solar lightening systems, delivery beds, hospital examination couches, mattresses and pillows for six primary healthcare centres in the FCT and neighbouring Nasarawa state.