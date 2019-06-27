World Bank lauds Yahaya Bello’s agriculture initiatives in Kogi

The World Bank has applauded the Governor Yahaya Bello administration for introducing sustainable Agriculture programme.

The World Bank team gave the commendation on Wednesday during their inspection tour to the site of Kogi Agricultural initiative fish ponds at Geregu village in Ajaokuta local government area.

They noted that the programme will boost Kogi economy, reduce unemployment and poverty among the youth population.

In his address, Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Oloruntoba Kehinde said the state government in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria’s Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (ADS) constructed 500 fish ponds as a pilot scheme and have been handed over to over 1000 youth across the state to own and operate.

Oloruntoba said: ”Kogi Agricultural initiative fish ponds which has been shared to our teaming youths and women as empowerment policy of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s Agricultural revolution policy of the NEW DIRECTION AGENDA.

”As one of the testing site, this laudable program will spread across the nooks and crannies of Kogi State as hundreds of thousands of our youths and women are expected to benefit from the World Bank/Kogi State Government sponsored fish pond from starting to harvest.”

He added that each beneficiary will harvest over 1,500 fish in a pond.

VANGUARD