Woman in court over alleged N3m fraud

Ikeja – A 30-year-old businesswoman, Mujidat Adebanjo, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of N3million.



Adebanjo, who resides in Alagbado area of Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

She, however, denied committing the offences, and the magistrate granted her bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with her mother, who is still at large, in June 2018, at Ijaiye, in Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the defendant defrauded the complainant, Mrs Ayo Agboke.

He said that the defendant approached the complainant through her mother, who is a domestic servant to the complainant, to give her N3million on the pretext of using it for her husband’s murder case.

“The defendant approached the complainant claiming her husband was in prison for murder, and that she needed the N3million to settle the case.

“The complainant gave her, but later discovered after some months that it was a framed story, and that the defendant and her mother planned it in order to dupe her.

“When she demanded for her money, the defendant threatened to deal with her if she asked her for any money.

“The complainant reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested ” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing while section 314 prescribes 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

The case was adjourned until Aug.12, for mention. (NAN)